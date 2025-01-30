What are reasonable expectations for the Falcons and Michael Penix Jr. in year two?

It isn't a hot take to point out that the Falcons didn't live up to expectations in the 2024 season. With Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris brought in as veteran leaders this was expected to be a playoff team. Instead, the Falcons would finish the year 2-6 after a great start. The two lone wins would be over the tanking Raiders and Giants. Even after Penix stepped into the lineup the Falcons lost their final two games thanks to an awful defense.

All of this building up to an obvious question, what is the ceiling for this team next season? Head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot have returned with the thought that a full season of capable quarterback play will have this team winning the division. Still, there are clear concerns with the defense and the decision-making of the coaching staff.

Atlanta's 2025 ceiling is completely on the shoulder of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

We just watched the Washington Commanders make a surprise run thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. It is interesting to imagine what might have been if the Falcons had won the coin toss that handed Washington their playoff spot. This team is going to go only as far as Penix can take them.

Yes, they are going to return to the playoffs in the 2025 season if the quarterback is what he appears to be. However, how far they might be able to go depends entirely on the quarterback. Atlanta doesn't have the needed cap space to rebuild the defense. With how Terry Fontenot has fared in recent drafts it is a gamble to believe the team will be able to get help from their draft class either.

Add in the concern that Raheem Morris isn't going to help in late game situational coaching and this team is left hoping Penix is a generational quarterback. That is the only path this team has to serious contention. Otherwise, we will continue to see what we have for the past three seasons a team on the cusp of contention unable to take their chances in the season's biggest moments.