What does Michael Penix Jr. have to do to lock up Atlanta Falcons starting job?

It seems impossible that Kirk Cousins could find his way back into the Atlanta Falcons lineup barring injury. The veteran quarterback faded badly down the stretch of the season and Atlanta spent a top ten pick on the quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. needs to do very little to win the starting job moving into the 2025 season.

There is an argument to be made the Falcons will give Penix the job moving forward no matter how he plays. We've watched how a quarterback debate can alter a season and there is no question the Falcons will go out of their way to avoid another one. If Penix stays healthy and doesn't actively hurt the team he is your starting quarterback in the 2025 season.

Kirk Cousins doesn't have a plausible path back into the starting lineup

The only way that Kirk Cousins gets a second chance at the job is due to injury or if Penix is one of the worst first-round selections in recent history. Considering how awful the veteran looked and how the fate of the season hangs in the balace what can possibly happen to justify turning back to the veteran?

Putting Penix into the lineup is a move to save the careers of Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot. With the season falling apart it is a desperation decision to attempt to find production from the position and sell the future whether or not you make the playoffs.

With this in mind, you cannot turn back the clock and consider giving Kirk Cousins a second chance. The only path that Kirk has to remain on the roster is if the Falcons opt to keep a historically paid backup option. An unlikely scenario that would consistently put his status into question anytime Penix made mistakes. This move was a definitive one with Penix being handed the team both for the remainder of the season and moving into 2025. It would take an injury or incredibly awful showing to even consider changing this.