What is the cap difference if Atlanta Falcons trade or cut Kirk Cousins?

The Atlanta Falcons aren't a week into their offseason and already there have been surprising headlines surrounding veteran Kirk Cousins. Early reports suggested the Falcons would quickly cut the veteran quarterback this offseason looking to take on the dead cap hit and move on. However, this week reports have emerged that Atlanta is willing to move into the 2025 season with Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins both on the roster.

Atlanta pundits could make the argument this is simply organizational posturing attempting to save face after an awful deal. A desperate hope that a team is going to be interested enough in Cousins to take a surprise swing to take the deal of Atlanta's hands. Why this makes sense for the Falcons simply boils down to cap space and the difference between a trade and cutting the veteran quarterback.

Cutting Kirk Cousins is nearly $30-million more than if the Atlanta Falcons trade the veteran

If the Atlanta Falcons are serious and move into the 2025 season with Kirk Cousins as their veteran quarterback the veteran will have a $40-million dollar cap hit. If the Falcons were to simply cut the veteran quarterback it would cost the team $25-million in extra cap space with the quarterback counting for a $65-million dollar dead cap hit.

On the flip side, if the Falcons were to find a team desperate enough to add Kirk Cousins it would incur a $37.5-million dollar dead cap hit. If Kirk Cousins stays on the roster as your backup quarterback you're saving money compared to cutting the veteran. Trading Cousins opens up $2.5 million in additional cap space.

The money demands the Falcons either keep Kirk Cousins or find a suitor willing to take on the contract. While this is what the money suggests is the team's best move it is still an unlikely outcome. Atlanta has made their respect for Kirk Cousins clear and holding the quarterback hostage as a backup with no path to start seems unlikely.

Even more unlikely is a team willing to accept a contract that has two years left while Cousins appeared to fall apart at the end of the 2024 season. Atlanta's stance is understandable and perhaps the best path forward for now. With that said, this is still very likely to end with Atlanta dumping Kirk Cousins and paying the veteran to start elsewhere in 2025.