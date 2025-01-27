What is the fate of these 3 Atlanta Falcons veteran stars?

As usual, the Atlanta Falcons have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. They are projected to be over the cap, meaning restructures, cuts, and/or extensions are on the horizon.

Those moves will start with the three veterans covered here. Let's look at the possibilities and what the likely outcome is for each of them.

1. What is the fate of Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

Entering the fifth year of his rookie contract, the Falcons have two options with Kyle Pitts -- keep or trade him.

The fifth-year option is fully guaranteed so there is no chance he gets released. A team has to agree to take on his salary and offer enough compensation for Terry Fontenot to part with his first draft pick as a general manager.

If he does part with him then he has to add a receiving tight end, likely in the draft.

Ultimately, I see the Falcons letting him play out the final year of his contract and if he finally breaks out then they will consider an extension.

Fate: Keep Kyle Pitts for 2025