What is the fate of these 3 Atlanta Falcons veteran stars?

2. What is the fate of Falcons RT Kaleb McGary?

The switch from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. threw a wrench in Kaleb McGary's career. As long as Cousins was starting, McGary's job was secure but now with the left-handed Penix taking over, the Falcons may look to add a better blindside protector.

McGary's biggest struggle has been his pass protection. While he has improved since his first few seasons, he still struggles against speed rushes, which is a nightmare on the blindside.

Releasing him would clear up $14.5M with $2M in dead cap. That is a lot of savings with little financial consequence. It is also the final year of his contract so finding his replacement is on the horizon anyway.

It comes down to the team's faith in finding a reliable right tackle. They will take a chance by releasing the first-round pick.

Fate: Falcons release Kaleb McGary