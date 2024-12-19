The Atlanta Falcons kept Kirk Cousins in the starting lineup as long as possible hoping the veteran could turn his season around. Owing the quarterback guaranteed salary over the next two seasons the Falcons were in a mess of their own creation. Monday's game against the Raiders made it clear, however, that if Atlanta valued winning they had to make a change.

By Tuesday evening the Falcons had made the switch putting rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. into the lineup. The rookie quarterback can't be anything but an upgrade for a team that was avoiding throwing the ball in Kirk's final start. Still, there are concerns for the quarterback heading into his first start.

What should fans expect from the Atlanta Falcons rookie in his first start?

Atlanta made this change not to play it safe and hand the ball off all game as they did against the Raiders. Watching Desmond Ridder almost lead a comeback due to Kirk's inability to throw the ball is what prompted the change. If the Falcons are going to run the table and force their way into the playoff conversation the offense has to be opened up.

Penix is going to be given a safe start to the game against the Giants. Look for early screens and plays designed for Bijan Robinson. However, this isn't going to last with the Falcons understanding they must open up the offense to have any chance to save the season. Penix isn't going to be under the limitations they have placed on Kirk Cousins.

The entire reason you turn the offense over to the rookie is due to Kirk's inability to run Zac Robinson's offense. You aren't going to turn around and handcuff the OC limiting his ability to run the offense which is what forced you into this decision.

Michael Penix Jr. is going to be handed the full Atlanta offense the twenty-four-year-old rookie has had 14-games to learn this offense. They are going to attempt to get a running start against a tanking Giants team giving the quarterback the ability to run the full offense and show whether or not the Falcons made the right decision.