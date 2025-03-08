What the Geno Smith trade means for the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins

The Seattle Seahawks made headlines on Friday night with the surprise trade of quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders had been pointed to as a possible landing spot for Kirk Cousins this offseason. However, the Raiders held a high draft pick as well and it would have made more sense for the team to hope to find a long-term option. Smith joins a division with Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix. This leaves the Seahawks without a quarterback and adds another team to the list of possible landing spots for Kirk Cousins.

While we are extremely early in the offseason, it continues to look increasingly possible the Falcons are going to find a team willing to take on the veteran quarterback. This trade is evidence of a sparse market and prospects teams don't trust. The Raiders would rather spend a valuable draft pick on Geno Smith than spend on any other option.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Seahawks are trading QB Geno Smith to the #Raiders, reuniting him with his coach Pete Carroll, per The Insiders, as Seattle hits reset.



It’s a third-round pick going to Seattle. And a new QB for Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/DTcW0cbtz6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2025

While Kirk's contract makes this an extremely difficult move to navigate, it continues to look not only possible by probable. The Seahawks join a list of teams that far outweigh the starting options in free agency and in the draft. After Cam Ward and Sam Darnold, it is easy to sell Kirk Cousins as the top remaining option.

Cousins has a far lower ceiling, but it is easy to form the argument the quarterback would be a lower risk for a front office desperate to win. The Giants and Browns both continue to stand out as possible landing spots dependent on how each team chooses to approach the draft.

Seattle is an interesting potential landing spot when you consider the young talent and the coaching staff. What pours a bit of cold water on this theory is considering the offensive line the Seahawks have. Geno Smith was often running for his life and adjusting the line to buy himself time. Whoever steps behind this Seattle line is going to be under consistent fire. As Atlanta fans are well aware of, mobility is not a part of Kirk's skill set. Still, it is a noteworthy move speaking to the quarterback market and bolstering hopes that Cousins will soon be on the move.