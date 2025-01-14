Coaching

Once again the Atlanta Falcons are the victims of bad coaching. Raheem Morris has abysmal clock management, reminiscent at times of the Dan Quinn era, and equally bad decision-making.

As stated earlier, the Falcons have been terrible in the two-minute drill, especially before the half. In each of Penix Jr's first two starts, Raheem Morris handled the end-of-half timeouts terribly. Against the Giants when Kyle Pitts handed the ball to the Giants defender he had horribly managed the clock and even if Pitts had made the catch the Falcons most likely did not have a chance to score regardless.

In the first half against the Commanders, the Falcons definitely could have scored a touchdown against Washington to end the half if Raheem Morris called his timeouts. He did not and they had to settle for a field goal.

Everyone knows about Morris' second-half blunder against the Commanders, no need to rehash it. All that needs to be said is that the Falcons most definitely could have made it an easier field goal for Patterson.

In the Panthers game Morris should have gone for two after they scored the game-winning touchdown. Your defense has given up 38 points in regulation while your offense is scoring seemingly at will. If you lose because you could not score that is fine.

The Falcons also got the ball back with 17 seconds left in regulation. Riley Patterson is not the best kicker, but with the pay Penix Jr had been slinging it all game it was ridiculous to not at least try and air it out. Maybe you get a hail mary or a pass-interference call but why leave it up to a coin-toss to decide the game.

Raheem Morris has been mismanaging the clock and making these bone-headed decisions all year. If he had benched Cousins sooner the Falcons may be looking at a playoff game right now. If he manages the clock better in Washington, Atlanta could be getting ready to host the Vikings. Just so many "ifs".

Unfortunately, the Falcons will not fire Raheem Morris and this same issue may be haunting them next year too.