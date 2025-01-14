Pass Rush and Jimmy Lake

The Falcons started off the year on a horrendous pace. They had just 10 sacks in 11 games. Something happened after the bye and the Falcons The ended up getting 20 sacks in their last six games to end up with 31 on the year.

Arnold Ebiketie has hopefully finally taken the step fans have been hoping for. He ended the year with 6.0 sacks, with five of them coming in the final six games. He also had a sack taken away in the Panthers game because of a Matthew Judon offsides penalty.

The main contributor to the Falcons pass rush explosion was Kaden Ellis. Ellis had 4.0 sacks in the final six games, including one sack in four straight games, and he was one of the highest defenders in the NFL in pressure rate.

Yes, the Falcons did get 20 sacks in the final six games, however, it is not a sustainable thing. They registered zero sacks against the Panthers.

They desperately need an alpha edge rusher, and with pick 15 in the draft, they are in a good spot to get one of: Mykel Williams, Jalon Carter, or Abdul Carter. Abdul Carter will most likely be taken in the top 10, but if he does fall the Falcons need to jump on that.

Jimmy Lake was awful and needs to go. Clark Phillips should have been playing more than Dee Alford, who defenses would target whenever he saw the field. He was burnt toast almost every game, but specifically that Vikings game. He was dropping Matthew Judon, who is arguably the Falcons second best pass rusher, into coverage far too often, especially when the Falcons were getting next to no pressure the first few games of the season.

Secondary

Dee Alford needs to be cut immediately. He gave up 76 receptions, third most in the NFL. He gave up 706 yards this season. He had four games where 100% of the targets that went his direction were caught, six games where 85% of the targets were caught, nine games where 70% of the targets were caught, and 13 games where 60% of the targets were caught. He gave up eight touchdowns and had a mis tackle% of 17.2%. He needs to go...

Justin Simmons can also go. He was the 27th-ranked Atlanta Falcons defender per PFF. (Dee Alford was 29). He gave up far too many big plays (that MVS Saints touchdown was on his head) and had five touchdowns surrendered on the season. He was touted as a ball-hawk and only registered two interceptions. He also missed far too many tackles with a 19.2% missed tackle percentage.

AJ Terrell is back. Terrell had a great season, giving up just 166 yards and two touchdowns, and getting two interceptions of his own. He held both Terry Mclaurin and Justin Jefferson to just one catch each. He never gave up more than 61 yards in a game and had four games where he gave up 10 or less yards. The Falcons, do however, need a cornerback to pair with Terrell on the other side.

Mike Hughes. Hughes was solid this year, and only gave up two touchdowns on the season. He can be a quality depth guy so resigning him for cheap is not a bad option.

Clark Phillips. Phillips is the 6th highest-graded Falcons defender per PFF. He had two PBUs against the Panthers in week 18 and registered his first career interception against the Panthers in week six on a play that should have been a pick-6. He is a great depth guy and needs more snaps.

Jessie Bates. The best safety in the NFL.

