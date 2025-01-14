Drake London

Drake London had a career year. He was 7th in the NFL with 100 catches. He was 4th in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,271. He was 8th in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with nine. He had two games with 150+ yards. Only Ja'Marr Chase had more. He had 11 games with 60+ yards this season, tied 3rd most in the NFL. He had 10 games with 6+ catches this year, tied 4th most in the NFL. He had an absolutely spectacular season, and probably would have more touchdowns if Kirk Cousins did not have a four week span of zero touchdowns.

The best part of London's season is how well he has performed with Penix Jr. In three games with Penix Jr London has registered 22 catches (more than seven a game), 352 yards (more than 115 a game) and two touchdowns. And that is with London dropping numerous balls as he gets used to Penix Jr's left-handed spin. Now just for fun if you extrapolate that over a 17 game season that is:

125 catches, 1,995 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Now that is most likely not going to happen, but the Penix to London connection next year will certainly be fun.

Darnell Mooney

A lot of people cried that Darnell Mooney was an overpay of a signing, but after the season he just had it is clear that he is not. He registered 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns. He would have had two more touchdowns if he did not slip in the first Buccaneers game and the first Panthers game. He most certainly would have had 1,000 yards if he played the final game of the season.

Mooney in his 2022 and 2023 seasons combined registered 71 catches (just seven more than his 2024 season), 907 yards (85 less yards than his 2024 season), and three touchdowns (two less touchdowns than his 2024 season).

Also, he is a deep-threat WR, and Kirk Cousins could hardly throw it deep this year. Penix Jr loves to sling it and proved against Carolina that he can sling it. Get ready for a ton of Darnell Mooney heat missiles in 2025.

Ray-Ray McCloud

Don't think many people had any expectations for McCloud this year, but he was certainly a nice piece to this offense.

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts had a nice stretch of games from weeks 5 to week 8 where he had 314 yards (78.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns. After that stretch he never had more than 55 yards in a game and had three games with 10 or less yards.

After the Giants game where Penix Jr put a pass in his hands and Pitts literally handed it to the defender, it seemed as if it was all she wrote for Pitts time in Atlanta. However, the following week he made a clutch touchdown to tie the game up.

Pitts does not seem to care about football anymore, giving up on far too many plays and half-assing his routes. He has not had good QB play since 2021 Matt Ryan, but that is no excuse. Drake London has had the same QB's and coordinators as Pitts since then and London is balling out. A change of scenery may be best for Pitts as he seems mentally checked out. If the Falcons could get a third round pick for Pitts, they should pull the trigger, especially since they only have four picks in this upcoming draft.