Bijan Robinson

What a season for Bijan Robinson. Before the season he was joking about rushing for 2,000 yards. While he did not hit that mark, he had nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He finished with 1,456 rushing yards which was third most in the NFL. His 4.8 yards per carry were 6th most amongst RBs with 200+ carries (he had 300). He had 431 receiving yards which was 5th most amongst RBs. He had 1,887 yards from scrimmage (4th in the NFL). He had 14 rushing touchdowns (4th most in the NFL). He had the most games in the NFL with 2+ rushing touchdowns (5) including three in a row. He had 12 games with 100+ yards from scrimmage (2nd most in the NFL).

It is unfortunate he did not a get a pro bowl bid, hopefully he gets All-Pro.

Future

What do the Falcons need to do going forward?

What they should do:

1. Fire Terry Fontenot

Terry has not been a terrible GM. However, based on just the Kirk Cousins deal he should be fired. That will hinder Atlanta for three more seasons, and they just got off the dead cap of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones deals from years ago. Not just that but outside of the first round Terry has not had a great track record. He has a few steals in Clark Phillips and Demarcco Hellams but other than that is has been bad. In fact most of the Falcons 2021 draft class is gone and Kyle Pitts may be on the move soon. It is time to get a new GM.

2. Fire Raheem Morris

Terrible clock management and decision making. Already mentioned it all above.

3. Fire Jimmy Lake

The Falcons defense was not good overall in 2024

4. Draft or trade for an elite edge

Bralen Trice comes back next year and hopefully he is good. However, the Falcons still need that true dominant edge. Grab one in the draft or trade for one of Maxx Crosby or Myles Garrett if you don't think one of the top ones in the draft will fall to 15. But whatever the case is, the Falcons NEED to get one. Matthew Judon is not it.

5. Get a good CB2

It is ridiculous the Falcons did not draft a CB last year and walked into the 2024 season with this CB room. If Mike Hughes did not play solid the Falcons would have been screwed. It is equally crazy that Kamari Lassiter played at the University of Georgia just 90 minutes away and the Falcons did not take him and he is now balling out in the NFL for the Texans. The Falcons need to bring in a good cornerback 2 asap.

Besides these moves there's a few smaller moves the Falcons need to do. They need to find a safety to pair with Bates. If they want to move on from Pitts they need to find another tight end. However, cornerback and edge are the two priorities.

Arthur Blank does not make big moves, so Raheem Morris will most likely stay at least one more year. Terry Fontenot too, but these are the five moves the Falcons probably should make.