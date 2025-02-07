What would it take for the Atlanta Falcons to land star pass rusher Myles Garrett?

Myles Garrett has been the face of the Cleveland Browns organization for the last three seasons. Since Baker Mayfield's departure, there hasn't been a star on the team with close to the impact and league-wide recognition. This is a part of why Garrett's trade request demanded so many headlines in a week dominated by the Super Bowl and NBA trades.

Atlanta Falcons fans obviously would love to have Garrett become the answer to the team's pass-rushing woes. The Falcons are far from alone with the majority of the league at least deeming Garrett worth an exploratory phone call. Rarely does a generational pass rusher come available during his prime. The Falcons and every other team in the league should be expected to do due diligence on the cost and likelihood of landing the Cleveland superstar.

What would it take for the Atlanta Falcons to win the bidding war for Myles Garrett?

This is a question that is somewhat impossible to answer until we see whether or not Cleveland will trade the star. However, it is fair to start with at least two first-round picks and perhaps a day-two selection as well. This is more than fair when you gauge the value and look at similar impact players who have been traded.

Garrett has two years of team control remaining and would likely sign an extension with whoever is lucky enough to land the star. There isn't any reason to believe the team would accept any deal that doesn't start with two first-round picks. The Falcons could look to spice up their offer with a young player like Tyler Allgeier. A great piece that has been productive and is still a bargain at a position of need for the Browns.

Regardless of who wins the bidding war, it is clear you should be coming to the table understanding trading for Garrett means giving up the next two years of first-round selections. Considering how Terry Fontenot has drafted historically this isn't that high of a cost from Atlanta's perspective. The chances of landing a player with Garrett's impact are incredibly slim. With this in mind, the Falcons should monitor the situation and if given the chance not hesitate to acquire a player who goes a long way in rebuilding a struggling defense.