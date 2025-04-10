What would it take for the Atlanta Falcons to land Trey Hendrickson?

Pass rush-needy teams were given hope over the last week that potential trades for Trey Hendrickson could still be possible. Hendrickson called out the Bengals, suggesting that an extension isn't as close as expected. While a trade from the Bengals remains unlikely, it has to at least be back on the table. It isn't the most likely way the situation plays out, but it has to be considered a possibility.

Trey Hendrickson is coming off a dominating season personally, despite the defensive issues surrounding the Bengals. Hendrickson led the league in sacks, finishing with 17.5 for the second consecutive season. It is the type of production Atlanta fans have been dreaming of adding for much of the last decade. Adding this level of pass rusher would be well worth the cost, leading to an obvious question.

What would it take to bring Trey Hendrickson to Atlanta?

Looking at Hendrickson's age and considering the fact that any team trading for the star defender will be expected to give out a massive extension, the value is limited. The veteran will turn thirty-one next season and needs to be given a top-of-the-market deal from any team that was able to land last year's sack leader.

Two mid-round picks or Atlanta's first-round pick from this season or next should be enough to get the deal done. Again it is important to note any team adding Hendrickson is going to be expected to give out an extension limiting what trade value the Bengals can get out of their best defender.

With that said, the most likely way this plays out remains the Bengals finding a way to get a deal done and keep their team intact. Star quarterback Joe Burrow has been on an NBA level tour of making sure the Bengals understand what he expects them to do. It is a rare move from a franchise quarterback and unquestionably one that has made the offseason more entertaining.

Already the Bengals have met Burrow's request by keeping Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both on the roster for the forseeable future. Even with the recent bump in the road, the situation with Hendrickson likely ends the same way.