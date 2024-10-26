When could the Atlanta Falcons start Michael Penix Jr. this season?
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix made his much-awaited debut last week in a blowout loss to Seattle. With the game falling well out of control Raheem Morris turned to the rookie to get Kirk Cousins out of the lineup. The rookie's debut was hard to judge with the only pass being an easy screen and the Seahawks playing soft understanding the game was well within hand. With his debut now behind us when is the next time we might see Penix in the Atlanta lineup?
Barring injury to the veteran starter it is hard to see Penix making it back into the lineup this season. The only games that stand out as potential starts or appearances are in Week 9 against Dallas or in the final week of the season against the Panthers. If there is another team on Atlanta's schedule to blow them out it is the Cowboys. Seeing Penix in relief is on the table or if the Falcons season is decided in the final week giving the rookie a start against the worst team in the league makes sense.
Despite his promise, there is zero chance the Falcons consider turning to Penix in the next two seasons
For those still wondering if the Falcons could make a change at any point this season the answer remains the same. Kirk Cousins was handed a contract that will keep him locked in as this team's starter until at least the 2026 season.
No matter whether Penix makes it back into the lineup this season or not this is Kirk's team. The only thing that would change that is if the rookie quarterback takes over due to injury and takes this team on a deep playoff run. This is what the Falcons have set themselves up for over the next two years, questions and expectations about a quarterback who simply has no path to starting anytime soon.