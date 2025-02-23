When will NFL free agency start for the Atlanta Falcons?

The new league year and free agency will begin at 4:00 PM EST on March 12th. This will open negotiations with free agents and officially kick off the 2025 offseason. The Falcons have three weeks to figure out how they are going to open up needed cap space and decide what moves will be needed in free agency. It seems obvious the team will be making moves for the defense with the other side of the ball returning every starter but center Drew Dalman.

Atlanta's focus as the new league year begins is finding help in the secondary and rebuilding the pass rush. It would be surprising not to see Atlanta land one of the biggest names at edge rusher in free agency. The team needs to add to the position both in the draft and with at least one splashy signing. No question, Atlanta's free agency and offseason in general will be defined by their attempts to rebuild the defense.

Atlanta's offseason will truly begin when the new league year officially kicks off on March 12th

The biggest remaining questions offensively the Falcons will need to answer in the offseason are the futures of Kirk Cousins and center Drew Dalman. It seems likely both players will find new landing spots for the 2025 season. Atlanta lacks the needed cap space to rebuild the defense and pay market value for Dalman.

For Cousins, it is simply a question of whether the Falcons find a team willing to trade for the quarterback. If they are unable to find a trade early in the offseason it wouldn't be surprising to see the team opt to cut the veteran quarterback.

No matter the answer Atlanta's offseason is set to be an entertaining one as they officially turn the page and hand Michael Penix Jr. the reins.