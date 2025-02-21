Where Atlanta Falcons will pick in 2025 NFL Draft and possible candidates

The only bright side to Atlanta's final regular season losses is the improved draft position. Two brutal overtime losses gave Atlanta a losing record yet again and will land them with the 15th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Guessing what the Falcons are going to do in the first-round is difficult when you consider their recent history under Terry Fontenot.

Since the GM has taken over the Falcons have selected Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. During the GM's tenure the Falcons have always used the first round to bolster their offensive talent. Considering the current offensive depth, it seems impossible this trend continues with the obvious needs defensively. Atlanta needs to find help rushing the passer and to rebuild their secondary around A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates. Considering this and the team's current position obvious fits stand out.

Mykel Williams, Will Johnson, Mike Green, and Shemar Stewart all stand out as obvious fits in Atlanta

It would be shocking if the Falcons don't add a pass rusher or starting corner with this year's first round pick. The team is dealing with negative cap space and searching for answers to rebuild their defense. Wasting a first-round pick on any other position is simply too big of a leap even for GM Terry Fontenot.

Williams, Green, and Stewart are the edge rushing talents most likely to be on the board when Atlanta's number is called. Any of the three are logical fits that would help rebuild the pass rush. Will Johnson is arguably the best true corner in the draft and could benefit from playing alongside Terrell and Bates.

Any of the four selections would be a first night win for the Falcons and a step toward rebuilding the defense. Although with Fontenot at the controls, it is impossible to ignore the possibility Atlanta yet again shocks the league and looks at adding offensive talent.