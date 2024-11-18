Where do the Atlanta Falcons sit in playoff race after loss to Denver?
By Nick Halden
It's safe to say the NFC South won't be getting a wildcard team this season. With the emergence of the NFC North and the back-and-forth race between Washington and Philly, the winner of the NFC South seems destined to be the division's lone playoff team. For now, that is still the Atlanta Falcons who maintain a lead over Tampa.
Holding the division tiebreaker over the Bucs the Falcons are still in great playoff positioning despite their recent slide. With their next two games out of the bye coming against the Chargers and Vikings, however, there is reason to wonder if this could change. The Falcons have two very tough games while the Bucs will start the easy part of their schedule.
The Falcons hold the 4th seed and would host a first-round wildcard game if the season ended today
It feels as if the season has gone awry after the last two weeks of misery for Atlanta. Still, the Falcons remain the 4th seed in the conference and would be given a home playoff game if the season ended today. Believing that ten wins should get the division crown leaves room to still hold out hope for this team.
With games remaining against the Panthers, Raiders, and Giants the Falcons simply need to beat one capable team and take care of tanking franchises to stay in their current position. Having won both games against Tampa and the Bucs facing a two-game losing streak of their own overtaking Atlanta is incredibly difficult if this happens.
Atlanta is still on track to make the playoffs and host a first-round game that already seems decided. Barring a hot finish to the season this is a team that is taking a step forward but remains frustrating to watch. Perhaps the bye and a week to get healthy will turn the tide and bring hope back into a race Atlanta remains in control of.