Where does Kirk Cousins rank among league's remaining quarterback options?

Kirk Cousins is among the remaining quarterback market that is quickly shrinking. With Russell Wilson opting to sign with New York, there are only a handful of potential starters left either in the draft or on the trade and free agent markets. While Cousins had a frustrating end to the 2024 season there is reason to believe that a year further removed from his Achilles tear, the quarterback will improve. There is also the consideration as to whether or not the veteran was playing hurt at the end of the season.

With all of this in mind, let's rank the remaining options at quarterback, starting with a rookie that should unquestionably be the first overall pick in this year's draft.

1. Cam Ward

There shouldn't be any debate about who the Titans select when their number is called. Will Levis isn't going to be the answer, and Cam Ward is your best chance of finding a franchise quarterback. The only other option is if the Titans are willing to rebuild another year and cash the pick in for a wealth of assets.

Looking at what the Carolina Panthers gave up for Bryce Young, it could be a tempting decision. No matter who ends up with the first overall selection it is going to be Cam Ward's name that gets called. In a very weak quarterback class, it simply isn't a debate.

2. Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is a solid prospect whose star power earns the quarterback a lot more value. There are some obvious concerns when it comes to the fit that Sanders is drafted into. The quarterback isn't going to be a franchise changer able to elevate any team that selects the quarterback. Rather, Sanders needs a team that understands what he does well and is focused on helping make the adjustment by speeding up his decisions and employing a reliable run game.

Sanders projects to be a pocket passer who has a chance to be a franchise quarterback with the right team.

3. Kirk Cousins

Whether or not Kirk Cousins is a starter in this league depends entirely on when he was telling the truth. Cousins used Super Bowl week to admit an injury the veteran denied having when asked by the Atlanta media. If this is true, and the version of the quarterback we watched against the Eagles and Bucs is still in there, there is an argument he deserves to be a slot higher on this list.

However, any team that acquires Cousins is going to have to give up something and deal with at least a portion of the veteran's contract. For that to happen, you must be sure that the veteran can turn back the clock and still be a viable franchise option.

4. Aaron Rodgers

Why would any team sign up for Aaron Rodgers? The Packers spent well over a decade with the veteran and won a lone Super Bowl when the quarterback was at the peak of his powers. Those days are long gone and the games in New York were evidence of that. Bringing in Rodgers gives your team a media circus and false hopes of a Super Bowl run.

Rodgers taking so long to make his decision speaks to this and simply is a preview of what is to come. Teams would be far better off looking at Cousins or even considering a less talented bridge option. Rodgers has had an incredible career, one that there is no reason to believe should continue.