Where does Michael Penix Jr. rank among NFC South quarterbacks?

1. Baker Mayfield

Any honest rankings must have Bakey Mayfield atop his division heading into the 2024 season. Yes, there are flaws in the veteran's game and the turnover numbers are consistently high. However, the Bucs won the NFC South yet again. It was only a little over a year ago that Baker Mayfield was considered to be competing with Kyle Trask to take over from Tom Brady.

In those two years, the Bucs have made the playoffs twice and won the NFC South. Baker's swagger and energy are the reasons why this team remains in contention. As Washington exposed in this week's playoff loss the Tampa Bay defense isn't a playoff unit. The only reason the Bucs made it as far as they did were due to an epic collapse from the Falcons and a great season from Baker Mayfield.

The quarterback isn't as naturally talented as Michael Penix Jr. or lacks the speed of Bryce Young but makes the most of his talent. With both young quarterbacks taking a step forward this past season Mayfield might not be holding on to this spot for very long. Still, for the time being there isn't a valid argument that Mayfield shouldn't be at the top.