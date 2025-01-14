Where does Michael Penix Jr. rank among NFC South quarterbacks?

2. Michael Penix Jr.

This is where the rankings can become very subjective with a myriad of arguments for each of the remaining three to rank in this spot. What keeps Bryce Young from second is the fact we've seen the worst version of the quarterback for much of two seasons. Derek Carr has a lot of experience and an impressive career. However, the veteran quarterback cannot stay on the field and didn't impact winning when he was healthy. The second -best quarterback in the division right now is Penix.

In his first three starts the rookie was facing playoff pressure and had no problem living up to expectations. Yes, the Falcons went 1-2 in those starts but you cannot ask more form the rookie quarterback. Penix put the Falcons in position to kick a walk-off field goal in the first game and forced overtime in both.

There isn't a quarterback in the NFC South that can make the throws Penix is capable of. The quarterback can reach parts of the field that are going to put stress on the defense and open up another huge season for Bijan Robinson. It is fun to imagine what the team might have accomplished if Penix had been put into the lineup a bit sooner.