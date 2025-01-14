Where does Michael Penix Jr. rank among NFC South quarterbacks?

3. Bryce Young

There is an argument that these two young starters should be flipped based on Young's experience. Yes, we've only seen Penix for three games thus far but we don't have close to the negative plays of Young's first two games. Bryce Young's career appeared to be over with Carolina putting Andy Dalton into the starting lineup appearing to give up on their young quarterback.

An unfortunate injury to Dalton forced Bryce Young back into the starting lineup and the quarterback was a different player. His ability to play far better rosters close and consistently drive the ball down the field was as if the clock had been turned back. This is the quarterback the Panthers drafted first overall.

Who they thought Young would be out of college and why they chose him over C.J. Stroud. A benching that happened out of desperation now appears to be a genius move that served as a reset for the quarterback. The only concern here is what version of Young will show up when expectations again build this offseason. Can Young continue to play at this level for a full season?