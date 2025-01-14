Where does Michael Penix Jr. rank among NFC South quarterbacks?

4. Derek Carr

There isn't any question of the four teams in the division the Saints are the most frustrated with their current quarterback situation. It is safe to say that Spencer Rattler will not factor into the team's future plans after his underwhelming stint as a starter. Derek Carr's job appears safe for another season but this is likely the last year the Saints stick with the veteran quarterback.

Carr's numbers will fool you with much of his production coming against bad teams or in garbage time. Unlike the other three starters in the division, you can only count on Carr when the game is out of hand or they are facing a bad roster.

The problem for New Orleans remains cap space and a lack of an ability to move on. If the team could wipe away Carr's contract and start fresh they would. Poor cap management has left them in a position where a rebuild will take at least two years. Stuck with veteran contracts that are bad enough they have no chance to contend. Not a bad thing for the rest of the South with the Falcons looking to win their first division title since the 2016 season.