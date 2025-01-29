Where should Michael Penix Jr. rank among his rookie quarterback class?

1. Jayden Daniels

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stepped into the perfect situation with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The quarterback is now in the argument for the best rookie season from his position. Washington wasn't expected to be a contender no matter how great Daniels was in year one.

This was one of the worst teams in the league a season ago and there wasn't a huge influx of talent. Still, the team would become the only threat to the Eagles in the NFC and put together a truly great run. What makes Daniels so special is the fact he isn't simply an elite rusher but a far better passer than expected.

Nothing the defense does or schemes is going to shake the confidence of Daniels. Even if the rookie throws multiple picks he is going to settle back in and keep firing. There is every reason to believe he is going to find some magic to bring the team back. Rarely has a quarterback stepped in this poised and ready to go. There is no argument Daniels isn't far ahead of the rest of his class. A truly special athlete who is already one of the best decision-makers in the league.