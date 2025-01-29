Where should Michael Penix Jr. rank among his rookie quarterback class?

2. Caleb Williams

Draft the quarterbacks again and there isn't a debate Williams is no longer the first choice. Jayden Daniels is coming off the board first and there isn't an argument. After Daniels, the debate grows a little more subjective based on smaller sample sizes and degree of difficulty. You can make the case that Drake Maye or even Bo Nix belongs in this spot.

However, the deciding factor here is realizing who comes off the board second in a redraft. It is still going to be Williams going ahead of Maye and Nix. To put it simply Williams can do things on the football field the other two cannot. Yes, the road in year one was rocky and the results far from the expected production.

There is reason to believe Williams can still become a top quarterback. Not everyone is going to take the jump in year one as we've seen with Josh Allen. Sometimes it takes the right coach and offensive mind for everythign to work. If you're starting a franchise and can have any rookie quarterback except Daniels the majority of franchises would go for Williams. The talent is still too great to make any other decision.