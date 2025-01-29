Where should Michael Penix Jr. rank among his rookie quarterback class?

3. Bo Nix

The biggest surprise of the NFL season in the AFC was the playoff berth of the Denver Broncos. Competing in a stacked division the Broncos found a way to take a struggling roster and make a surprise run. A lot of this was due to rookie quarterback Bo Nix playing far above his talent level. The quarterback was a great fit within Sean Payton's system and made plays when the team needed them most.

Nix still has the biggest bust potential of any of the rookie starters. If one of the top five flames out, it would be wise to believe it is Nix. There is still the tendency to make dumb throws and put the ball in harm's way. Other concerns are Nix's limited ability and whether or not the league will catch up to the quarterback in year two.

All of these are valid concerns, but nothing can take away from the accomplishments in year one. Taking Denver back to the playoffs and giving the fanbase reason to believe they have lacked since Peyton Manning walked away. A great start to the career of a player who still has a lot left to prove heading into year two.