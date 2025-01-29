Where should Michael Penix Jr. rank among his rookie quarterback class?

4. Drake Maye

Drake Maye is the biggest question mark left in this rookie class. The reason for this is how high his potential ceiling is while still appearing to be a risk. One full season into Maye's career and it is still impossible to fully judge who he is. What makes the numbers so hard to judge is considering degree of difficulty. For those who endured watching this team during the 2024 season, you understand just how rough things were.

It was as if the head coach was actively working against the team. Going as vanilla as possible and not trusting his quarterback to make plays until the game was over. Maye did a great job of putting up garbage time numbers and putting together drives when they didn't matter.

Only two wins in his rookie season and the Patriots had a very real shot at the first overall pick. It is rare to see a team find their quarterback of the future and still be this awful. Looking at the coaching, offensive line, and complete lack of weapons, however, there is still reason to believe in Maye. The quarterback had far too many wow moments not to consider him still a potential franchise option even if the results aren't there yet.