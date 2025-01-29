Where should Michael Penix Jr. rank among his rookie quarterback class?

5. Michael Penix Jr.

By the end of the 2025 season, it would be shocking not to see Penix easily inside the top three in his class. While this doesn't seem like much of an accomplishment this means the quarterback will be in the debate with Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams for the best at the position. Penix already has shown more ability than Bo Nix and more poise than Drake Maye. However, the two quarterbacks have the advantage of not starting the season with Kirk Cousins ahead of them.

While we had nearly full seasons to evaluate the other four quarterbacks, Penix only played three games. For this reason alone, there isn't a valid argument to be made that Penix deserves to go any higher. Yes, the quarterback appears to be special but we had only a trio of games to evaluate.

Skeptics would point to the fact that two of these games came against the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Furthering this point would be considering Washington's defense is far from elite either. As great as Penix appears to be we are yet to see it for a full season against good to great defensive units. Where he truly belongs in the debate can't be known until next season.