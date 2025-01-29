Where should Michael Penix Jr. rank among his rookie quarterback class?

6. J.J. McCarthy

The season-ending injury to McCarthy late in the summer robbed us of the chance to see all six rookie first-round quarterbacks. It seems the Vikings are likely to move on from Sam Darnold or at least give McCarthy a chance to win the job. If there is any head coach in the league that can make it work the Vikings have the right fit.

A lot of what the team wants to do on offense is a fit for the second-year quarterback. There is reason to believe there will be more poise in big spots as well. It is better to gamble on the unknown than to simply pay Sam Darnold and wait for another playoff meltdown.

7. Spencer Rattler

New Orleans fans talking themselves into believing in Rattler remains the most amusing story to come out of camp and the preseason. Any notion that Rattler is going to be a better option than Derek Carr is long gone. The Saints were in either a five or six quarterback draft and took the 7th quarterback off the board.

What a complete whiff for a franchise that badly needs to find a long-term option at the position. Rattler seems likely to continue his career as a depth piece teams never want to see in the lineup.