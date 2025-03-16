Where should Michael Penix rank among NFC South quarterbacks?

1. Baker Mayfield

Of Atlanta's three rivals there is no question which quarterback is more irritating to play. While Tampa will never inspire the hate that New Orleans brings there is no denying they are division favorites with the most established quarterback. Mayfield was pushed out of Cleveland in favor of Deshaun Watson. In one of the worst quarterback moves in NFL history, the Browns have a myriad of reasons to regret.

Mayfield was put in a quarterback competition with Kyle Trask and eventually would win the job. Taking over from Tom Brady was no small task after the Bucs had won a Super Bowl and been to the playoffs for three straight seasons. Not only did Baker find a way to cement his role as a franchise quarterback, the veteran continued the team's playoff streak and has cemented Tampa's run of NFC South dominance.

The quarterback isn't as athletic as it appears he believes, yet the veteran finds ways to make plays with his legs. His cocky energy allows blown plays to be saved and fosters an obvious belief in the Tampa offense. Mayfield has found a home in Tampa and remains the deserving division favorite and best quarterback in the division.