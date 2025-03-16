Where should Michael Penix rank among NFC South quarterbacks?

2. Michael Penix Jr.

While Carolina and New Orleans fans aren't going to love this ranking, it is deserved. We haven't seen the awful games that Bryce Young and Derek Carr have given us. Penix made only three starts and in each showed improvement and given every reason to believe he is not only a franchise option but a future top-ten quarterback.

Twice the quarterback forced overtime and was never given the chance to touch the football. The 1-2 record is indicative of a defense that never gave the rookie a true chance at getting his team to the playoffs. While Penix wasn't perfect, the highs were far too exciting to ignore for a team whose season already appeared sunk.

Kirk Cousins was taking all of the first team reps, leaving the Falcons throwing in the rookie with very little experience with the starting offense. Imagine how great Penix could look when he is settled in and has the benefit of working with the Atlanta starters.

Penix has the far higher upside in comparison to the remaining quarterbacks and has the superior arm to Mayfield. However, Penix isn't anywhere near the accomplishments of the Tampa quarterback with only three starts under his belt. This ranking is based on projections and what the quarterback will become.