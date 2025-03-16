Where should Michael Penix rank among NFC South quarterbacks?

3. Bryce Young

Yes, Bryce Young beat Michael Penix in their first matchup, walking the game off in overtime to end Atlanta's season in fitting fashion. Still, Penix deserves to be a spot ahead based on the fact we haven't seen the lows from the quarterback that Young has shown. Compare the quarterback's first three starts to Penix and it isn't close. Things were so dark the Panthers were giving up on the young quarterback in favor of Andy Dalton.

It seemed the Panthers were ready to move on and hope to draft their quarterback of the future. Dalton was their starter until an injury set Bryce Young up for a great second-half of the season. Young deserves another year and showed all of the reasons he was drafted ahead of C.J. Stroud. There was the belief that he was the future for Carolina and the hot start brought that hope back to life.

However, it is only fair to point out there is far more negative tape on Young than positive. What version of the quarterback is real is very much up for debate. Penix deserves to be slotted ahead simply based on the superior start.