Where should Michael Penix rank among NFC South quarterbacks?

4. Derek Carr

The Saints continuing to push a rebuild further and further down the road is arguably the highlight of Atlanta's offseason. Part of this was the decision to bring back Derek Carr as the starting quarterback. Carr has been awful when it mattered most since putting on a Saints jersey. This isn't going to change for an aging team that refuses to give up. The Drew Brees era has been over for years and still the Saints haven't figured this out.

Pushing the money further into the future so the team can make middling moves in hopes of keeping open a window to contend that has already closed. Carr isn't taking you anywhere and New Orleans fans already know this. The veteran has never won a playoff game and hasn't had the Saints as anything close to contenders since joining the franchise.

Tampa has their franchise quarterback while Carolina and Atlanta both have hope for the future. The Saints are stuck and refuse to make needed changes. Carr is no longer a starting option in this league for a contending team. New Orleans embracing his return is great news for Atlanta and keeps the division firmly a two-team race.