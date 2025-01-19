Where should the Atlanta Falcons rank in NFC South heading into 2025 offseason?

4. New Orleans Saints

If there is one franchise that is going to make Atlanta Falcons fans feel better about their own position it is New Orleans. The Saints are in an awful cap situation that isn't going to get better anytime soon. You're stuck with the least interesting quarterback in the division and an aging roster that doesn't have enough talent to compete in the worst division in football.

New Orleans fans have seemingly for years shrugged off cap concerns suggesting that it doesn't exist. The idea was that their GM was simply smarter than the rest of the league and the bill would never come due. An idea that no longer holds water as the bill has finally caught up to the franchise. Kicking the can down the road season after season was always going to come at a cost and it is now due.

There isn't an easy way out of any of your highest cap hits needing trades and two years of rebuilding to have a chance to reset. There isn't an argument the Saints are going to be a contender in the NFC South in the next two years. At least Atlanta fans can take joy in their hated rival becoming the doormat of the division.