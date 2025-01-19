Where should the Atlanta Falcons rank in NFC South heading into 2025 offseason?

3. Carolina Panthers

If you're a Carolina Panthers fan this has to be the best you've felt about the franchise in half a decade. Bryce Young looks like a star quarterback and you have a clear path to opening up plenty of cap space for a splashy offseason. The Panthers beating the Falcons to end the season only adds to this. If the version of Young we watched in the final weeks shows up for a full season the Panthers could absolutely contend for a division title.

Atlanta and Tampa Bay are clearly better going into 2025, however, both lack the cap space and ability to improve that Carolina holds. There is also the thought Bryce Young not only maintains his level of play but takes a step forward in year three.

Carolina's offseason focus must be on finding a way to improve the defense and continue to add weapons for Young. It is worth noting that what the quarterback accomplished at the end of the season came without one noteworthy pass catcher. With the market flooded with good receivers it will be interesting to see who the Panthers attempt to land to help their young quarterback.