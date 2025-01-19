Where should the Atlanta Falcons rank in NFC South heading into 2025 offseason?

2. Atlanta Falcons

There is an argument to be made the Falcons should rank below Carolina with how they finished the season. Overtime losses to the Commanders and Panthers put Atlanta's record at 8-9 after starting the season 6-3 and having full control of the division. It is impossible to form an argument that a team finishing the season 2-6 with wins over the Raiders and Giants can rank any higher.

Yes, the Falcons beat the Bucs twice but that was a different team we didn't see for the rest of the season. Kirk Cousins imploded both his career and Atlanta's playoff hopes as the team is left hoping the Michael Penix Jr. proves to be a better answer.

Atlanta has a great offensive core and is easily the most talented offense in the NFC South moving into the offseason. However, this yet again is simply on paper with Atlanta needing to go out and prove they can put together a consistent level of play through an entire season.

There are concerns as well with Atlanta's coaching staff and whether or not they have the needed cap space to rebuild the defense. Last season wasn't a step forward or back but simply another lost year raising more questions than answers.