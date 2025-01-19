Where should the Atlanta Falcons rank in NFC South heading into 2025 offseason?

1. Tampa Bay Bucs

The team the Falcons beat twice in the regular season got hot at the right time and found a way into the playoffs. Tampa Bay vs. Washington was the best game of the first round with Washington winning on a buzzer-beating field goal. Until the Falcons prove themselves you must continue to put Tampa at the top of any NFC or divisional rankings.

Beating the Bucs twice wasn't enough for Atlanta to find a way into the playoffs with Baker Mayfield refusing to quit. You have to admire the grit and energy with which Mayfield plays the position. As long as Mike Evans is healthy the quarterback has a chance to beat anyone.

Whether it was playing with the Chiefs or finding a way to beat the Saints in the season's final game the Bucs just find a way to get it done. Taking on the attitude of their quarterback it is objectively a fun team to watch and an irritating team to play. Moving into the 2025 season there isn't any reason to believe the Bucs won't continue to defend the division and become heavy favorites.