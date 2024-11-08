Where should the Falcons rank among Atlanta's 2025 title hopes?
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Braves
If there is one Atlanta team you can believe is capable of a magical 2025 run, it is the Atlanta Braves. Yes, for three straight seasons, they are one-and-done in the playoffs, however, the talent is overwhelming. You have a young core that is locked in and a front office looking to spend money this offseason. Even if you don't manage to land one of the top free agents it will be as if you did getting the 2023 MVP back as well as Spencer Strider and Austin Riley.
The team's rotation when healthy can match up with anyone in the league. There isn't one team in the National League you can point to and say honestly the Braves wouldn't have a real chance against. For Atlanta, the 2024 season was defined by injuries and being unable to find any of their usual trade deadline answers.
Moves in the outfield didn't pan out as hoped and the team simply couldn't find a way to slow losing key pieces. It is hard to believe 2025 will be anything but better for a team that has built a core to keep their ability to contend for a World Series consistently open.