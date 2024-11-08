Where should the Falcons rank among Atlanta's 2025 title hopes?
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons
This is less about selling why the Falcons could be great and more about the lack of other exciting Atlanta teams. With that said, the Falcons are playing in the worse conference, and outside of the Lions it appears to be a wide-open race. After looking at the Lions roster who couldn't the Falcons matchup with in January?
Atlanta's problem is going to be a complete lack of pass rush holding the roster back. Kirk Cousins and the offense are going to have to play keep away and be able to win shootouts. With today's talent at the quarterback position that isn't going to be doable come playoff time.
For the Falcons, the hope has to be the return of Troy Andersen triggers improvement for the defense and DC Jimmy Lake is able to breathe some life into the pass rush. If that happens Atlanta's offense is elite enough to make a surprise run. They in no way should be favored, but the Falcons do have a chance and with an easy schedule could challenge for the top seed in the conference. For the first time since 2017, there is a reason to feel excited about this team as if perhaps they have a chance.