Where should the Falcons rank among Atlanta's 2025 title hopes?
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta United
Since winning their championship in their early days of joining the MLS there have been no more exciting moment than this past week's win over Miami. It was a final minute win that brought back thrilling memories of what this team had been. With that said, things are going to come to an end this weekend for a team that simply doesn't have the pieces in place. Atlanta's window was limited and appears to have passed them by. Perhaps this scrappy team proves expectations wrong but it is hard to see a path back to winning it all.
5. Atlanta Dream
Good enough to stay on the fringes of contention but not enough talent to put them in any serious conversations. As the sport's growth continues it is fun to see more attention brought to this team. However, it is an underwhelming group that doesn't have the perimeter defense or scoring to keep up with the league's best. We saw this on full display in the final games of the season. Atlanta plays hard and has some nice pieces in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. However, this team doesn't have a needed star giving any reason to believe they can take that next step into playoff relevance.