Which first-round rookies will the Atlanta Falcons play in 2025?

The Atlanta Falcons' set of opponents is all over the place. They play seven games against teams that had six or fewer wins and seven games against teams that had ten or more wins, including games against the 12-win Commanders, 13-win Bills, and 14-win Vikings
So, what does that mean? They will play some top first-round picks and some low first-round picks. Let's look at the full list:
First-round picks the Atlanta Falcons play in 2025
1. No. 4: Will Campbell, OT, Patriots
2. No. 7: Armand Membou, OT, Jets
3. No. 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
4. No. 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Saints
5. No. 11: Mykel Williams, EDGE, 49ers
6. No. 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Dolphins
7. No. 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
8. No. 16: Walter Nolen, DT, Cardinals
9. No. 18: Grey Zabel, IOL, Seahawks
10. No. 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
11. No. 24: Donovan Jackson, OG, Vikings
12. No. 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Commanders
13. No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Bills
The Atlanta Falcons traded up with the missing opponent on this list, the Los Angeles Rams, to select James Pearce Jr. The Rams' first pick was tight end Terrance Ferguson (No. 46).
6 of the 13 picks are offensive linemen, so the two first-round edge rushers for the Dirty Birds will look to feast on their fellow rookies.
Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Emeka Egbuka, and Maxwell Hairston are the only rookies who don't play in the trenches. With Egbuka, who knows how much the Falcons will see of him. The Bucs selected him despite having Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and Sterling Shepard.
When the Falcons travel to San Francisco, Jalon Walker will reunite with his fellow first-round Georgia Bulldog, Mykel Williams. We will see if the 49ers made a mistake passing on the talented, versatile Walker.
Luckily, the Dirty Birds will avoid playing difference-makers who can have a direct impact on the final score.