Blogging Dirty
Which first-round rookies will the Atlanta Falcons play in 2025?

Falcons have a tough slate of rookies this season.
ByGrayson Freestone|
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

The Atlanta Falcons' set of opponents is all over the place. They play seven games against teams that had six or fewer wins and seven games against teams that had ten or more wins, including games against the 12-win Commanders, 13-win Bills, and 14-win Vikings

So, what does that mean? They will play some top first-round picks and some low first-round picks. Let's look at the full list:

First-round picks the Atlanta Falcons play in 2025

1. No. 4: Will Campbell, OT, Patriots

Will Campbell
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

2. No. 7: Armand Membou, OT, Jets

Armand Membou
2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

3. No. 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

Roger Goodell, Tetairoa McMillan
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

4. No. 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Saints

Kelvin Banks Jr.
2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

5. No. 11: Mykel Williams, EDGE, 49ers

Mykel Williams
2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

6. No. 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Dolphins

Kenneth Grant
NFL Scouting Combine Portraits | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

7. No. 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

Tyler Warren
NFL Scouting Combine | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

8. No. 16: Walter Nolen, DT, Cardinals

Walter Nolen
NFL Scouting Combine Portraits | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

9. No. 18: Grey Zabel, IOL, Seahawks

Grey Zabel
2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

10. No. 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka
2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

11. No. 24: Donovan Jackson, OG, Vikings

Donovan Jackson
2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

12. No. 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Commanders

Josh Conerly Jr.
2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

13. No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Bills

Maxwell Hairston
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

The Atlanta Falcons traded up with the missing opponent on this list, the Los Angeles Rams, to select James Pearce Jr. The Rams' first pick was tight end Terrance Ferguson (No. 46).

6 of the 13 picks are offensive linemen, so the two first-round edge rushers for the Dirty Birds will look to feast on their fellow rookies.

Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Emeka Egbuka, and Maxwell Hairston are the only rookies who don't play in the trenches. With Egbuka, who knows how much the Falcons will see of him. The Bucs selected him despite having Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and Sterling Shepard.

When the Falcons travel to San Francisco, Jalon Walker will reunite with his fellow first-round Georgia Bulldog, Mykel Williams. We will see if the 49ers made a mistake passing on the talented, versatile Walker.

Luckily, the Dirty Birds will avoid playing difference-makers who can have a direct impact on the final score.

