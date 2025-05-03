Which first-round rookies will the Atlanta Falcons play in 2025?

The Atlanta Falcons' set of opponents is all over the place. They play seven games against teams that had six or fewer wins and seven games against teams that had ten or more wins, including games against the 12-win Commanders, 13-win Bills, and 14-win Vikings

So, what does that mean? They will play some top first-round picks and some low first-round picks. Let's look at the full list:

First-round picks the Atlanta Falcons play in 2025

1. No. 4: Will Campbell, OT, Patriots

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

2. No. 7: Armand Membou, OT, Jets

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

3. No. 8: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

4. No. 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Saints

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

5. No. 11: Mykel Williams, EDGE, 49ers

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

6. No. 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Dolphins

NFL Scouting Combine Portraits | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

7. No. 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

NFL Scouting Combine | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

8. No. 16: Walter Nolen, DT, Cardinals

NFL Scouting Combine Portraits | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

9. No. 18: Grey Zabel, IOL, Seahawks

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

10. No. 19: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

11. No. 24: Donovan Jackson, OG, Vikings

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

12. No. 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Commanders

2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

13. No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Bills

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

The Atlanta Falcons traded up with the missing opponent on this list, the Los Angeles Rams, to select James Pearce Jr. The Rams' first pick was tight end Terrance Ferguson (No. 46).

6 of the 13 picks are offensive linemen, so the two first-round edge rushers for the Dirty Birds will look to feast on their fellow rookies.

Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Emeka Egbuka, and Maxwell Hairston are the only rookies who don't play in the trenches. With Egbuka, who knows how much the Falcons will see of him. The Bucs selected him despite having Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and Sterling Shepard.

When the Falcons travel to San Francisco, Jalon Walker will reunite with his fellow first-round Georgia Bulldog, Mykel Williams. We will see if the 49ers made a mistake passing on the talented, versatile Walker.

Luckily, the Dirty Birds will avoid playing difference-makers who can have a direct impact on the final score.