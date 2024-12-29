Who would Atlanta Falcons hope to match up against in playoffs?

The Atlanta Falcons playoff hopes sit at just over 50% with two games left. This is significant considering where they were just a week or two ago.

They still have to fight to make the postseason but assuming they do, who would they have the best chance against? Let's take a look.

Falcons have four possible playoff opponents

Let's get this out of the way, if the Atlanta Falcons make the postseason they will most likely host either the Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions—whoever comes in second place in the NFC North.

Out of those two teams, you have to ask yourself, would you rather play a banged-up Lions defense with their incredible offense or an overall good Vikings team with an offensive line you could take advantage of?

You also have to wonder, the Falcons already showed they can hang with the Vikings for three quarters. Having Michael Penix Jr. may keep the game within striking distance in the final two minutes.

Past those two teams, Atlanta could end up with the third seed if things go perfectly. In that case, they would either play the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders.

The Packers have looked fantastic and add to the list of NFC North teams no teams wants to play

We will see how the Falcons look against the Commanders. Funny enough, to play the Commanders, they will have to beat the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. In that case, I think it is obvious who we would most like to play.

In my opinion, I would say Commanders, Packers, Lions, and Vikings in order of most likely to least likely to beat if you are the Falcons. I know I may get a lot of hate for not putting the Lions as the hardest but I like the thought of going against their defense more than the Vikings'. No matter how you spin it, it would take a miracle to beat any of the NFC North teams.