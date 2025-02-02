Why 2025 offseason is the worst possible time for Atlanta to trade Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts has remained one of the biggest frustrations for the Atlanta Falcons. From his inconsistent effort to the up-and-down production there simply hasn't been an answer as to why such a talented player hasn't been a better fit. With trade rumors already starting this offseason the Falcons have an interesting decision ahead of them. Pitts is in the final year of his deal with a $10-million cap hit for the 2025 season. The reasons why the Falcons should trade the tight-end are obvious. However, the more interesting case to make is why the move would be a mistake.

Atlanta opting to trade Pitts wouldn't be shocking considering how their front office has operated. It isn't a franchise that inspires confidence with savvy moves and selling on players at the right time. Now would be the worst possible time to move on from Kyle Pitts.

Trading Kyle Pitts now would be selling the tight-end at the lowest possible value

Kyle Pitts has been put more in the spotlight due to his awful interception in Michael Penix Jr.'s debut. The pass catcher has caught a lot of heat throughout the season and has been established in NFL circles as a frustrating player. Add in the fact the Falcons have only one year of control remaining and you're selling Pitts at an all-time low.

While the reasons to move on are obvious it is never a wise move to move on from a player when their value has hit bottom. There is always the chance Pitts gets off to a hot start in the 2025 season and Atlanta is able to up his value. If the team is entertaining a move it could be wise to wait and see if things improve.

The flip side argument is obvious with the Falcons playing the long game for the last three years only to see Kyle's value and production continually go in the wrong direction. The market at tight-end is stacked both in the draft and in free agency. It wouldn't be difficult to replace Kyle's production and perhaps add a draft pick in return. How the Falcons choose to play it will be interesting to watch in a pivotal 2025 offseason.