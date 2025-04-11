Why a potential Kirk Cousins trade won't happen until after the NFL Draft

If a Kirk Cousins trade is going to happen this offseason, it will be after the draft. Atlanta has continued to play the waiting game, hoping both teams will be unwise enough to trade for Cousins and the veteran quarterback will waive his no-trade clause. Cousins is willing to waive the clause but is only willing to do so after the NFL Draft. This dates back to Cousins being surprised by Atlanta's decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. after signing the veteran.

A move that wouldn't have mattered if Cousins had played anywhere close to a league average level. The veteran's contract demanded the Falcons start Cousins for the 2024 and 2025 seasons before being able to consider turning the reins over to Penix. Kirk's implosion obviously changed this timeline and put the veteran on the bench.

Kirk Cousins doesn't want to join a team that drafts a potential starting quarterback

It was Kirk's play that ended his time with the Falcons, not the presence of Penix. Even if Atlanta had a veteran backup, it would have been the right decision to still bench Cousins. Whether an injury was at fault is up for debate; what isn't is the fact that Atlanta had to make a move not based on having a talented rookie but on Kirk's implosion.

Atlanta's decision to pay Cousins is one of the most regrettable in recent franchise history and a big part of why their offseason moves have been extremely limited. The Falcons will be excited if any team is willing to take on a portion of Kirk's deal, no matter the situation Cousins is walking into.

Cousins on the other hand, seems unwilling to put himself in a position that will be a repeat of his time in Atlanta. However, this ignores the important factors that put Cousins on the bench, having nothing to do with Penix looking over his shoulder. The veteran quarterback would be wise to take any potential trade at any time if he is serious about starting.

The veteran opting to wait until after the draft could have unintended consequences, leaving the Falcons stuck with the veteran and Cousins without a clear path to start in the 2025 season.