Why an Atlanta Falcons loss could be best case scenario to end 2024 season

Unless the New Orleans Saints pull off a miracle win over Tampa Bay losing their final game is the best thing for the Atlanta Falcons. There is a chance you move up in the draft standings as well as the fallout of ending the season on a 2-6 run. A record only improved by one win last season when you were starting the worst quarterback in the league.

If there is anything that is going to convince Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to make a change it is an additional loss to a bad Carolina team. While the Falcons losing is never fun it might be what is best for a franchise that appears to have the wrong leadership in place. It isn't just last week's time management there have been a myriad of reasons to be frustrated with the coaching and front office.

A losing record might buy the Atlanta Facons the reset they so badly need

So much of what has gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons this season can be pointed back to poor front office decisions and bad coaching. Consider for a moment if the Falcons simply took the straightforward path of drafting Michael Penix Jr. and signing a cheap bridge option. How much better would the roster be moving forward?

Coaching has been consistently sloppy whether it is putting DeAngelo Malone on the field in a playoff game or failing to make obvious adjustments. Yes, it is only year one for Raheem Morris, however, the lack of growth and continual sloppy play haven't suggested improvement. Well coached teams do not fade down the stretch of the season even in a tough quarterback situation.

Perhaps a season-ending loss to Carolina not only puts the team in a slightly better draft position but pushes the Falcons to make a change to the position. Bringing in a veteran head coach or great offensive mind to help guide their young franchise quarterback and give themselves a chance to end their long playoff drought in 2025.