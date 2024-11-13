Why Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't panic despite ugly loss to New Orleans
By Arkesh Ray
A Saints team missing their top two WRs and having an interim HC on the cusp of their first eight-game losing streak since the 1980's beat an Atlanta Falcons team that was 6-3 and on a two-game winning streak. It was an ugly game for the Falcons, but it does not mean they are not a serious team in 2024.
The 2019 Saints went 13-3. They were on a six-game winning streak when the 1-7 Falcons came to town, who were on a six-game losing streak. Sean Payton and the rest of the organization expected it to be an easy win. The Falcons ended up winning the game 26-9 shocking the Saints. Despite that loss to a clearly inferior team, the Saints ended the season 6-2 and 13-3 and that team just got DOMINATED by the Falcons.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Falcons were not dominated. In fact, despite the loss the Falcons actually ended up dominating the Saints. The Falcons had 11 more first downs than the Saints (25 vs 14), they had 133 more total yards (468 vs 365), they averaged 6.4 yards per play, and they held the Saints to just three second-half points.
Drake London and Darnell Mooney had near 100 yard games (97 and 96 yards). Kyle Pitts added 55 yards and had a monster 3rd down catch over Alontae Taylor. Bijan Robinson had his 5th straight game with 100+ yards from scrimmage with 144 total yards (6.2 yards per touch) and added two touchdowns, including a season-high 36-yard rush for a touchdown.
A cool fact is that Bijan Robinson already has more touchdowns against the Saints (5) than Alvin Kamara has against the Falcons (4).
So the Falcons had an ugly game, but there was still good to take away. MVS unfortunately had a career game in the first half with two touchdowns (it might be time to have conversations about Justin Simmons) but was held to 0 catches in the second half. The Saints scored three total points in the second half and five of their six second half drives ended in punts.
In fact, the Falcons defense forced four straight three-and-outs to end the game.
Kirk Cousins did not have a great game, and that interception was rough. However, three missed field goals were the main difference in this game.
So yes, the Falcons did lose to a bad 2-7 team. No, the season is not over, far from it. Despite the loss, there was still a lot of good shown. Now, if the Falcons lose to the Broncos on Sunday, there may be some cause for concern, especially as the Buccaneers face a very easy stretch of games to end the season.