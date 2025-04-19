Why Atlanta remains a speculated landing spot for Jalen Ramsey

The Atlanta Falcons being among the speculated landing spots for corner Jalen Ramsey doesn't come as a surprise. Aside from the obvious ties to head coach Raheem Morris, Atlanta badly needs help in the secondary. Putting Ramsey alongside A.J. Terrell fixes the bulk of the team's secondary concerns and allows you to focus Thursday's draft efforts completely on rebuilding a failing pass rush.

As Ramsey ages, there is a level of concern with a contract that runs through 2028, however, Atlanta's defense being so devoid of talent makes it a worthwhile risk. The reason the Falcons are going to be such a heavily speculated landing spot is based on the mutual admiration between Ramsey and head coach Raheem Morris. The Atlanta coach spent time with Ramsey during the team's run to the Super Bowl three years ago.

Jalen Ramsey is an expensive but ideal fix for Atlanta's remaining secondary concerns

When considering this, it makes a level of sense for the Falcons to be interested in the corner. Yes, the team re-signed Mike Hughes and Dee Alford, but neither player is blocking a player as talented as Ramsey. The biggest concern with the potential deal is the simple fact it doesn't fit Atlanta's offseason efforts.

Everything we've seen from Atlanta in the 2025 offseason suggests a team that is taking a step back. Whether or not this is how Atlanta views it can be debated, what can't is the fact they aren't making moves to win. Quiet in free agency the Falcons allowed key players to leave and didn't bring in any notable additions aside from veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd.

It appears the Falcons are content to spend this season finding out how far Michael Penix Jr. can take them. After spending on Kirk Cousins, this makes a level of sense as the team has now reset their timeline of contention. With the second-year quarterback, there will be plenty of time to push your chips to the center of the table. This is the lone roadblock to Morris reuniting with the highly paid Miami corner.