Why Atlanta should consider an offseason reunion with Matthew Judon

Looking back at Atlanta's trade for pass rusher Matthew Judon, there is no debating the fact that New England won the trade. Judon didn't sign an extension in Atlanta and was a source of consistent frustration in the veteran's lone season with the Falcons. Expected to be the star of the unit, Judon showed an inconsistent motor and managed only 5.5 sacks in the 2024 season. It seemed obvious the team needed to move on and find a better answer to getting to opposing quarterbacks.

That answer has been to avoid making any notable moves at the position aside from bringing in Leonard Floyd. As the market continues to shrink and Atlanta has an overwhelming list of draft needs, it is time to revisit the idea of re-signing Judon. What seemed impossible weeks ago is now among Atlanta's quickly shrinking list of pass rushing options.

Re-signing Matthew Judon would simply be due to Atlanta's underwhelming list of options

Let's be clear, the only way a reunion with Judon makes sense is on a one-year deal that is based on incentives. Atlanta has limited cap space and cannot waste it on a player who left reason to question his motor. However, the flip side of this is the fact that there isn't a pass rusher left on the market that presents Judon's potential upside.

Unless you believe Von Miller can magically turn back the clock, your best chance of finding a contributor in free agency is Judon. Atlanta can bring back the veteran at a low cost and be able to easily move on if the same problems from last season continue.

It isn't an ideal fit, but it speaks to the lack of options on the market and the level of desperation Atlanta should have to fix the issue. Matthew Judon returning to Atlanta suddenly seems an enticing option. One that Atlanta should at least explore as their underwhelming offseason continues.