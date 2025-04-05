Why former Falcon Julio Jones is destined for NFL Hall of Fame

Any reasonable NFL pundit will look at the career of Julio Jones and come to one obvious conclusion: the receiver deserves to land in the NFL Hall of Fame. While there are still years before Jones will be eligible, it is interesting to consider the receiver's chances. It will also fittingly happen directly following Matt Ryan's first year of eligibility. While Ryan could be punished for his lack of postseason wins, this same rationale isn't applied to the receiver position.

For Jones, it is simply looking at career accomplishments that include the receiver ending his career as the 16th leading receiver in NFL history. Aside from this, Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro twice in his career. Jones finishes with 13,703-receiving yards and 66 touchdowns, with the bulk of this production coming with Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

An objective look at Julio Jones' career leaves no question that the receiver belongs in the Hall of Fame

When current Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot and former head coach Arthur Smith took over, one of the regime's first moves was sending Jones to the Titans. After this, Jones would fill a depth role attempting to hunt a ring with Tom Brady's Bucs and the Eagles. Both ventures would be a year off from an elusive ring that is the only accomplishment missing for an impressive resume.

Julio was drafted by the Falcons in 2011 with the 6th overall pick. The next decade would be the best performance by any receiver in franchise history in that stretch of time. Jones' dominance would define Atlanta's 2016 run to an NFC Championship and give Matt Ryan help the quarterback rarely had in other areas.

For Atlanta fans, this serves as another frustrating reminder of how badly the franchise fumbled the potential of the dynamic duo. It is easy to imagine what could have been for Ryan and Jones if given consistent defensive help and capable coaching. Regardless, Jones remains one of the greatest at his position and should have an unquestionable spot in the Hall of Fame.