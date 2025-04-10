Why Kirk Cousins could remain a Falcon for the 2025 season

The Falcons and Kirk Cousins continue to wait each other out, believing the other will blink first. For Atlanta, it is simply a sunk cost. There is no reason for the team to grant Kirk's wish to be released and pick his own landing spot. Why should the Falcons pay Kirk Cousins to play for another team? It is in Atlanta's own self-interest to either wait long enough for a team to be desperate enough to trade for Cousins or force the quarterback to alter his deal and give Atlanta a better path out.

If neither of these things happens, Atlanta simply has the added security of a backup quarterback with a lot of experience. The Falcons can look to take advantage of any early quarterback injuries still looking to trade the veteran. As tough as this might seem, it is important to remember Cousins cost his team a playoff spot and blamed an injury he denied weeks earlier. Atlanta doesn't owe Kirk Cousins anything more than they have already given.

The only downside to keeping Kirk Cousins is what it could do for Michael Penix Jr.

Bringing back last year's starter and a respected leader might complicate things a bit as the team attempts to turn the page to Penix. While Cousins isn't going to do anything that will hurt the team from a backup role, it is still less than ideal. Atlanta wants to be able to fully turn the page and embrace who they believe to be the franchise quarterback of the future.

However, the front office has backed themselves into a bit of a corner with the hard off-season stance on Cousins. Releasing the quarterback after playing hardball with the veteran and denying the team is willing to do so is a bad look. This only changes if Cousins is willing to alter his contract and give the team an easy road out.

This could leave the Falcons waiting for a trade that isn't ever going to be there. It is hard to see a team willing to give up anything and take on a piece of Kirk's contract. With what the quarterback put on the field at the end of the season the Falcons just might find themselves stuck with Kirk Cousins.