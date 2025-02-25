Why Kirk Cousins still has control over any potential Atlanta Falcons trade

The Atlanta Falcons are attempting to find a landing spot for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason. One of the most regrettable signings in recent team history can only be softened by a trade. However, any potential trade is going to have to go through the quarterback with Cousins' contract still giving the veteran all the power even if a team is willing to take on the deal.

Kirk Cousins was given a no-trade clause that limits what the Falcons will be able to do this offseason. Finding a team desperate enough to trade for the quarterback is only the first step with the deal requiring Cousins to waive his no-trade rights. This is just another example of how poorly thought out and constructed this contract was.

Kirk's contract allows the quarterback to pick his next landing spot

The quarterback has the power to reject every trade and attempt to force the Falcons to release and allow him to pick his next landing spot. It serves as another example of why the Falcons signing Cousins and drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the same offseason never made sense. Atlanta didn't construct the deal to give themselves a possible out if Penix was an answer sooner than expected.

Cousins was supposed to be locked in as the starter for at least the first two seasons of the deal. The only reason this changed was the awful level of play we watched to end the season. Despite this, the quarterback still maintains control in the situation with Atlanta having to swallow a large dead cap hit no matter what answer they find.

As exciting as Michael Penix Jr. might be this deal remains a frustration that limits Atlanta's ceiling. No matter how it plays out the Falcons remain on the hook for the deal limiting their cap space and the chance to fully take advantage of having a quarterback on a rookie deal.